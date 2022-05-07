Man Shot Dead, Two Injured in St James

A shooting incident in Pitfour, St James, on Friday night, resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of two others.

Dead is Dominique ‘Foota’ Haye, 29, of a Capture Land address in Pitfour.

Two men, ages 34 and 32 were also injured during the shooting.

Although the circumstances behind the incident are unknown, a source claims it was the result of an internal gang dispute that had been building in the community.

It is alleged that some members of the gang have been attacked by their cronies in the previous two weeks due to the conflict.

Investigations are ongoing.