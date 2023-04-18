Man Shot Dead, Another Injured in Anchovy, St James

A man was fatally shot while purchasing soup from a vendor in Anchovy, St James, on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Orlando Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Shane’, a mechanic, of Roehampton community in the parish.
According to reports, Jarrett and another man were purchasing soup from a vendor outside a church just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, when they were ambushed by gunmen travelling in a motor car.
The gunmen opened fire on both men before escaping in their car.
Both victims were transported to hospital where Jarrett was pronounced dead while the other man was admitted in critical condition.
Investigations continue.
