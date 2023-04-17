Banana and Plantain Sector Critical to Grow Smart, Eat Smart Initiative

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. says sustaining increased banana and plantain production is critical to the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ initiative.
Last year, banana and plantain production increased by 33.5 per cent and 57.7 per cent, respectively, relative to 2015.
“From the perspective of the Banana Board and the Ministry, for us grow smart means continuing the robust research and development in terms of the multiplication and distribution of resistant varieties of bananas, techniques in tissue culture, to ensure we are building up the best varieties for our climate in Jamaica and our environment in Jamaica,” Pearnel Charles Jr. said.
He was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston, on April 13.
Bananas are the cheapest and most affordable source of starch available locally and are consumed in various forms by 98 per cent of the population. The majority of these and the plantains produced in 2022 were consumed locally.
Approximately 23 per cent of the bananas produced in Jamaica are classified as non-commercial for consumption and are not traded.
Mr. Charles Jr. also pointed to opportunities within the sector for value added products.
“There are massive opportunities for us in terms of processing for plantain chips. Banana chips and several other products can be created by extending the range of our value-added products that can bring more income and revenue into the pockets of our farmers, processors and generally the sector and our country,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister said farmers are at the heart of the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign.
The initiative aims to strengthen food security, drive resilience and stainability, and improve efficiencies within the agricultural sector.
“This means putting in place the necessary transfer of knowledge and information across your farms. If you have persons working with you, you need to train them and if you have persons coming to your farm you need to inform them. You need to put in place the necessary infrastructure to protect your investment,” he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will observe banana day on April 19.