Man Shot and Killed in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): Man Shot and Killed in Westmoreland The Savanna-la-mar police in Westmoreland are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a man in Mt Stuart district, on Wednesday, January 1.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Carvel Holt, a labourer of Hermitage district, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 1:00 a.m., residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Holt was discovered lying along a section of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and Holt was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

