Firefighter Dies in Four Vehicle Collision in St Catherine

Pedestrian Killed on Six Miles bridge
Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Firefighter Dies in Four Vehicle Collision 34-year-old Sheldon Harvey, a firefighter of St Johns Road in St Catherine died from injuries he received in a four-vehicle accident along the McCooks Pen main road in the parish, on Thursday, January 2.

Five other persons, including a police officer and a female, also sustained injuries in the accident and had to be treated at hospital.

Reports by the police are that about 12:05 a.m., Harvey was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer along a section of the roadway, when he overtook a line of traffic and collided into a Nissan motor truck which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The crash resulted in a Honda fit motor car being driven by the police officer, and Kia Cerrato driven by another motorist also getting an impact from the accident, and ran off the road in a ditch.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Harvey and the five other victims were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated.

