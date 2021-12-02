Man Shot and Killed in Lilliput, St James

The Barrett Town police have commenced a probe into the identity of a man who was shot and killed by gunmen at a shop in Lilliput, St James, on Sunday.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 am, the now-deceased was standing along the roadway in the vicinity of a shop in the community, when a black Voxy motor vehicle drove up.

The occupants of the motor vehicle opened fire, hitting the unidentified male multiple times before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the unidentified male who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com