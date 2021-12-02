Man Shot and Killed in Lilliput, St James

The Barrett Town police have commenced a probe into the identity of a man who was shot and killed by gunmen at a shop in Lilliput, St James, on Sunday.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 am, the now-deceased was standing along the roadway in the vicinity of a shop in the community, when a black Voxy motor vehicle drove up.

The occupants of the motor vehicle opened fire, hitting the unidentified male multiple times before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the unidentified male who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.