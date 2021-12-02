Man Shot and Killed in Anchovy, St James

One man was shot and killed by gunmen in Anchovy community, in St James, on Wednesday, December 2.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Stucka’, of a Cambridge address also in St James.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 12:45pm, the man known as ‘Stucka’ was traveling in his Toyota pickup truck from the directions of Roehampton towards Anchovy Square when he was ambushed by armed men traveling in a motor car.

The men opened fire, hitting the now deceased multiple times before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, they chased the gunmen who managed to elude them.

The victim who was shot around the steering wheel and died on the spot.