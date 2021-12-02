Man Shot and Killed in Anchovy, St James

One man was shot and killed by gunmen in Anchovy community, in St James, on Wednesday, December 2.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Stucka’, of a Cambridge address also in St James.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 12:45pm, the man known as ‘Stucka’ was traveling in his Toyota pickup truck from the directions of Roehampton towards Anchovy Square when he was ambushed by armed men traveling in a motor car.

The men opened fire, hitting the now deceased multiple times before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, they chased the gunmen who managed to elude them.

The victim who was shot around the steering wheel and died on the spot.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com