Man Shot and Killed in Hermitage, Two Others Injured

Gunmen launched an attack in Hermitage, St Andrew, killing one man and injuring two others on Wednesday (September 8).

Dead is Javon Marco-Grant, 30, also known as ‘Devil Man,’.

According to reports, around 11:30 p.m., three men were sitting in a yard when a group of armed men approached and fired shots.

Police were alerted and upon their arrival, the injured men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where Marco-Grant was pronounced dead and the other two men were admitted for treatment.

Investigations continue.