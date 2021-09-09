Trending now
Mother and Daughter from Montego Bay Murdered in Miami
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service - Now LASCO MONEY
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing
ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING
ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING

Joseph Johnson Missing, from St Catherine

Forty-six-year-old Joseph Johnson of Tyrall Heights, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, September 6.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and  about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Johnson was last seen at home about 2:00 a.m., dressed in a yellow shirt, orange pants and a Nike sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joseph Johnson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Policea at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Joseph Johnson was obtained at the time of this publication.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

Related Posts