Joseph Johnson Missing, from St Catherine

Forty-six-year-old Joseph Johnson of Tyrall Heights, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, September 6.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Johnson was last seen at home about 2:00 a.m., dressed in a yellow shirt, orange pants and a Nike sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joseph Johnson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Policea at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Joseph Johnson was obtained at the time of this publication.