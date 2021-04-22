Man Shot and Killed in Bethel Town, Westmoreland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Bethel Town police station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men of Barney Side district, in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Monday, April 19.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Keneil Brown, laborer also of Barney Side district.

Reports by the Bethel Town police are that about 9:30 am, Brown was walking along a section of the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds along the roadway.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....