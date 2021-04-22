Man Shot and Killed in Bethel Town, Westmoreland

Detectives attached to the Bethel Town police station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men of Barney Side district, in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Monday, April 19.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Keneil Brown, laborer also of Barney Side district.

Reports by the Bethel Town police are that about 9:30 am, Brown was walking along a section of the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds along the roadway.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.