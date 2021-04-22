Phillip Lee Shot to Death in Trench Town

Sixty-two-year-old Phillip Lee of Upper 1st Street, Trench Town, in Kingston, was shot and killed, and two other persons shot and injured, at the intersection of Upper Street and Third Street, on Tuesday, April 20.

Reports by the Denham Town police are that about 8:15 pm, Lee was among a group of persons standing in the area when a white motor vehicle drove to the location.

Minutes later, two men armed with handguns jumped from the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting Lee, and the two other victims.

The gunmen made their escape in the waiting motor car, followed by which the police were summoned.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Lee and two other persons were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the other victims treated and admitted.