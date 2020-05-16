Man in Custody for Murder in Westmoreland

One man was arrested after the body of 28-year-old Aldon Fearing otherwise called ‘Bling’, mechanic of  Chesterfield, Westmoreland was found in the community on Thursday, May 14.

Reports from the Bethel Town Police are that about 8:40 p.m., Fearing left home but he did not return. Relatives went in search of him and found his feet amputated and his body with several chop wounds. The Police were summoned, the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue. Following Investigations, the suspect was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

