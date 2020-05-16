Four Men Charged Following seizure of Firearm in St. Catherine

Five persons who were arrested during an operation on Nugent Street in St. Catherine on Monday, May 11, have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

They are:

Ricardo Titus, 29-year-old, a construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St. Catherine,

Cavel Christie, a 27-year-old construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St. Catherine,

Ovaun Gayle, 21-year-old of Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, and

Two teenaged boys.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 p.m., a Police/Military team conducted an operation in the area. During the search of a premises, one SR40 Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds of ammunition and one 7.62 cartridge were found inside the house. The men and the teenagers were later arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.