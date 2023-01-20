Man Gunned Down in Georges Plain, Westmoreland

The Savanna-la-mar police are investigating the circumstances which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, who was discovered shot to death in his community of Georges Plain, Westmoreland, on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Marvil Ellison, otherwise called ‘Junior’ a landscaper of Jane Mark community also in Georges Plain.
Reports by the police are that shortly after 9:00 pm, residents in the community raised an alarm after hearing gunshots being fired in the area.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, they drove to the area and discovered Ellison lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.