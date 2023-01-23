Investigators Launch Probe into the Founding Directors and Managers of SSL

It’s understood that the founder and recent deputy chairman of SSL, Hugh Croskery, has been questioned by investigators and there are now attempts to reach his son and the company’s former CEO, Mark Croskery.
Nationwide News understands the high-level team of investigators have been unable to reach the younger Croskery, who was effectively fired as CEO of SSL in 2018.
This after a bitter feud developed between him and his father, Hugh.
Nationwide News understands that Hugh Croskery’s daughter, and Mark’s sister, Sarah Meany, was up until a week ago at the investment firm in a senior position.
It’s understood that she resigned sometime last week.
It’s further understood that one of the founding investors of Stocks and Securities businessman, George Chai, has had his attorneys move to seize two multi million dollar properties belonging to Hugh Croskery.
One of the properties, valued at millions of US dollars, is located in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on the north coast of the island, in a community popularly dubbed millionaire’s row.
Nationwide sources say that property, is used as a vacation home by the Croskerys, and rented for up to 35-thousand US dollars per week.
Another home reportedly seized by Chai, is located in the upscale, upper St. Andrew community of Norbrook.
It’s understood that Hugh Croskery has been given until March this year to vacate that home.
It’s not clear why the properties were seized by Chai.
However, sources close to SSL tell Nationwide that Chai is one of several high net worth investors who’ve been fleeced of millions of dollars in the widening fraud scandal at the investment firm.