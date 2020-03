Jamaica News: The body of 23-year-old Richardo Smith, alias Prince, was found dead by his sister in the community of Seaforth.

Smith’s body was reportedly found by his sister after she had not seen him for after day and got worried.

Upon arriving at Smith’s house, the sister reported that she saw his body lying on his bed in blood. His body had injuries all over. Upon futher investigation the body had: gunshot wounds and stab wounds to his face, neck and upper body.

The Seaforth Police were alerted and the scene processed.