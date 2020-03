Jamaica News: A 36-year-old man was charged for the assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The man, who is identified as Andre Hart, otherwise called ‘100’, of Caircuran Avenue, Pembroke Hall in Kingston 20, was arrested after a complaint was made that he used a firearm to inflict wounds to a man’s head.

He was charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is to be announced shortly.