Man Charged with House Breaking

Officers assigned to the St. Catherine Police Division arrested and charged 28-year-old Alando Barrett of Braeton, Portmore, St. Catherine with House Breaking and Larceny and Receiving Stolen Property following an incident on Cashew Avenue, in the parish between Friday, July 17 and Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 a.m., the owner left the island and left someone to oversee the property. Between July 17 and October 20, culprits managed to break a padlock and stole several items to include a Glock pistol.

On Friday, October 30, Barrett was subsequently arrested and charged after the weapon was found in his possession. He was charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.