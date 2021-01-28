Craig Simspon and Aliana McMaster atop Proven Driftwood David East Memorial Sporting Clays

Last Sunday a large contingent of shooters journeyed to the picturesque Murphy Hill Estate which over-looks the town of Ocho Rios to battle for top honours in the Proven Driftwood David East Memorial Sporting Clays shoot. Defending champions Christian Sasso and Wendy McMaster did well but still lost their championship positions.

Three-time national shotgun champion Sasso shot 96 out of a possible 100 but had to settle for the runner-up spot as the overall winner Craig Simpson also shot 96. The final placement was settled by way of long run (L/R).

Long run is used to break ties based on how the shooters perform on pre-selected stations. Normally Long run would not be used to determine the overall winner. They would have to shoot-off against each other and the shooter with the better score wins the top spot but because of Covid-19 and the need to reduce the amount of contact as much as possible all ties were separated by long run.

Simpson was nevertheless happy for the win. “It always feels good to win. We all want to win, most of us want to win. Its in my DNA to come out to shoot and be competitive all the time and especially on these big occasions, these big tier, big top competitions. We all are hungry for this type of win however its not all about winning. We also come out to see out friends and to chat and to have a drink and to talk about the birds that we didn’t shoot however in these times with Covid in the mix we have had to set that aside and shoot and leave. It takes away from the camaraderie and the fun of it but its the sacrifice that we have to make until these times are behind us. We still are very appreciative to just come out and be able to participate and compete.”

He spoke specifically about winning the first shoot that was dedicated to the late David East (he died in 2020), “the Driftwood Sporting Clay competition was excellent. The Murphy Hill venue provides for top tier sporting clay presentations. The background has natural challenges and the weather also presented a number of challenges on certain stations depending on wether it was sunny or overcast. I think on one station we even had a little rain. On this occasion, it being the David East Memorial, David being my friend for over twenty-five years, I am honoured to have come out victorious.”

The Ladies section was very competitive with 13-year old Aliana McMaster getting the better of her mother, the four-time national Ladies shotgun champion Wendy McMaster by just one bird. Aliana shot 77 to Wendy’s 76 after competing on the 17-station course. Marguerite Harris 73 took the third spot in the Ladies section.

According to Aliana, “its a big achievement for me and it took a lot of hard work and focus. It just shows how far I have come because last year at the Driftwood shoot, it was the first big tournament. The conditions definitely could have been better and on my last station it started pouring rain so that really affected me.’

She spoke about what it meant to her to beat her mother, “tts a big accomplishment for me because I have always held her at a high standard so now that I have done it twice it proves to me what I am really capable of.”

The top three in the various classes were: A Class – Danzell Knight 95, Nicholas Benjamin 93 (L/R), Ray McMaster 93; B Class – Zachary Harris 90, Craig Davis 89, Jeffrey Panton; C Class Zaniel Knight 89, Ricky Du quesnay 88, Brandon Laing 87; D Class – Justin Samuda 83, Gordon Bucknor 82, Anthony Desnoes 80; E Class – Bradley Wright 79, Richard Rerrie 74, Stephen McConnell 70; Hunters of beginners Aliana McMaster 77, Noah Vaughn 76, Bobby Vaughn 74; Juniors – Danzell Knight 95, his brother Zaniel Knight 89 and JJ Ralston 87.

According to Ian McKay, club president, “We had to put in very strict measures. We had the temperature checks at the gate. We also had compliance officers who were patrolling the course to ensure that there was masking, that there was social distancing, that there was no gathering and things like that, to have a safe event. The other challenge too was, given the fact that there was no interaction with the participants because the restrictions placed on us by MOH is that only the participants can be on property, so our sponsors who stood by us, Proven, they have been absolutely great in standing by us in sponsoring this event and our other sponsors who have been with us from day one.

He also said “we are thankful for them and it augurs well for our future because it shows that there is support from the fraternity in terms of the participants, support from the corporate community and a belief in the thing that we are trying to achieve here. Its a dual thing, one the promotion of the sport but also the funds that we garner from the sport help with the charity endeavours that we do predominantly down in St. Elizabeth.”

The main sponsors were Proven Wealth, Supreme Ventures, Neveast Supplies and NCB Capital Markets.

The Driftwood Gun Club successfully staged its 6th sporting clays event, the last three being at Murphy Hill.