Listen: Rapper Dave East Recruits Popcaan For ‘Unruly’ On New Mixtape

Popcaan’s song, Unruly, which is featured on American rapper Dave East’s third installment in his Karma mixtape series is out now.

The Karma series began in 2017, followed by the second installment in 2018. Popcaan immediately builds the hype on the track as he opens with: “Murder, murder, Unruly, Bomboclat dem DNA Ayy, Dave East, what dem a do, mon?”

The track has been set to a slightly slowed down rap beat, probably to give American fans the chance to understand Popcaan, though East’s first verse is quick. The beat is extremely catchy and the track may do well to close off the summer in the US.

The bass and percussion of the track sound like classic 90s rap hits and East’s flow is impeccable. He tells the story of his life as a youth and it is gritty and violent.

Popcaan amplifies the track as he jumps on with a smooth flow and infuses the song with his unique style. “ And when dem see me drippin’ every day, Anywhere you see, me did a later day, Don’t play, bring the chopper anywhere, Dave East make ya girl sing a melody, Tell ’em man a kill it down, kill it down, kill it down,” Popcaan croons in the chorus.

Even though Popcaan only sings the chorus his influence on the track, besides the title, is unmistakable.

Dave East, whose real name is David Lawrence Brewster Jr. is an American rapper, songwriter, and actor who hails from Harlem, New York. He began his career in 2010 and gained attention in 2014 from his eighth mixtape, Black Rose. Ahead of the anticipated release of this mixtape, East has revealed a star-studded tracklist.

His latest offering Karma 3 features a 15-track set, which includes appearances from Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Young Dolph, and more. Karma 3 is dedicated to his close friend and fellow New York rapper Kiing Shooter, who died in May due to complications with coronavirus.

“This track is beyond fire, s#$t gives me the chills, one of East best tracks… this generation can’t keep up with him summer vibes imagine hearing this in Ny or Jamaica,” said one fan on YouTube.

Some fans who previously were probably not fans of dancehall seem impressed with Popcaan’s contribution. The Unruly Boss has been making efforts to penetrate the US market and this song along with his FIXTAPE may be the winning formula for him to make that dream a reality.

Source: Dancehallmag