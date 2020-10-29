Lisa Hanna has brewed bad, bitter coffee. She will have to drink it on November 7

Lisa Hanna has brewed bad, bitter coffee. She will have to drink it on November 7.

1. It is typical and very normal that when people contest elections they parade their families. In some effort to show unification, love and stability.

2. Mark Golding and his wife have shown up and, even though I am no expert on body language, dem two people dey look genuine in dem relationship.

3. So far, we have not seen any similar display of family from Ms. Hanna. Maybe she has other priorities. That of course must come down to her judgment.

4. All of those who once were allies of hers have been jumping ship faster than they have been finding reason to express political love for her.

5. Lisa Hanna cannot, and I mean cannot convince significant number of delegates that she is more peacemaker instead of the disruptive element she has been to the PNP since 2007.

6. If her basic web of delegate/councillor support in her constituency support has fallen down all around her, it is fitting that she prepares herself for a bad, bitter coffee break.

 

Posted on Facebook by Mark Wignall

