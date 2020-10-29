87 COVID-19 cases at Golden Age Home

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 at the Golden Age Home in Kingston is 87. The Ministry had given details of cases detected and tests being done at the home for the elderly but the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton provided the latest data this evening at a virtual media briefing.

The testing of the entire staff and residents, numbering over 620 was done over three days last week. Sixty-five residents tested positive and 22 staff tested positive.  The Minister said improved standards and restrictions were at the home and the worst was now behind.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....