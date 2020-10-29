87 COVID-19 cases at Golden Age Home

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 at the Golden Age Home in Kingston is 87. The Ministry had given details of cases detected and tests being done at the home for the elderly but the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton provided the latest data this evening at a virtual media briefing.

The testing of the entire staff and residents, numbering over 620 was done over three days last week. Sixty-five residents tested positive and 22 staff tested positive. The Minister said improved standards and restrictions were at the home and the worst was now behind.