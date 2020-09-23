Lavern Pushes for Independence but Wants More Stocks

Alan Lewin – News reporter: Amputee Lavern Russell want to be as independent as she can. Russell who had one of her legs amputated, due to diabetes, can be seen along a section of St James Street in Montego Bay selling her items from a small box.

Some of her stock includes wipes, shoe polish, toothbrushes, and handkerchiefs. “I want to be as independent as much as I can, that’s why I came here to do my little selling, I want to make my own money, but it is very hard, I need some more stocks to supplement the little that I have here,” she said.

What makes it harder for her is the fact that she had to struggle for the past few years to travel to and from the Type Five clinic to get care for her foot.

She said the nurse has told her to stay home to ease the pressure on her feet, but due to the fact that she had to fend for herself, she finds this an impossible task. She is appealing for the support for people to patronize her or help her to get some more stocks in her stalls. She said she has, among other bills, rent and utilities.