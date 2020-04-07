Landlord allegedly stabbed to death by tenant after landlord’s dog bites up tenant’s shoes

A confrontation between a tenant and his landlord ended violently with the landlord being stabbed to death and the tenant taken into police custody.

The incident allegedly took place because the landlord’s dog bit up the tenant’s shoes in Lilliput. The deceased man is identified as 44-year-old David Campbell of Africa district in Lilliput.

According to police reports, at approximately 9:30 pm last Saturday, an argument ensued between Campbell and his 30-year-old tenant after he went to collect his rent. It is reported that the tenant gave him a sum of money for his rent, but Campbell refused it, saying that it was not the correct amount. He was then told by the tenant that the rent money was incorrect because he had to use a portion of it to replace his shoes, which was allegedly destroyed by the landlord’s dog.

The argument escalated into a physical confrontation. The landlord allegedly attacked his tenant with a knife, but he, in turn, received stab wounds to his body.

The police were alerted to the scene, where Campbell was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, he was however pronounced dead, and the tenant has taken into custody.

Investigations by the police are ongoing.