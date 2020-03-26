Kourtney Kardashian deleted Mason Disick’s Instagram after Kylie reveal

Kourtney Kardashian made the decision to delete Mason Disick‘s Instagram account after he revealed on the platform that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t back together.

During an Instagram live with friend Sarah Howard, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star explained that her 10-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, made the account without his parents’ permission.

“He didn’t ask us,” Kourtney, 40, said, adding that while he doesn’t have cell phone, he does have an iPad and a computer.

“I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough],” she continued. “He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.”

The Poosh founder also expressed concern about her son potentially being exposed to cyberbullying.

“I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean,” she added.

Although she and Scott felt it wasn’t time for their son to be active on social media, Mason felt otherwise.

“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing … so I just [deleted it],” she said. “It’s gone, it’s deleted.”

Unfortunately for fans, Mason won’t be spilling the tea on his family anymore.

Source: Page Six