Gordon Ramsay breaks silence to promote YouTube series after laying off staff

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay axed 500 staffers from his London restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic — and then went on social media to promote his latest business venture.

The 53-year-old announced last week that his 12 London restaurants were temporarily shuttering in “this time of great uncertainty.”

“Huge love and thanks to our amazing staff across the restaurants for all their passion and support,” he said. “I truly hope we are all back together very soon.”

Employees who learned that their contracts were being terminated said there was no guarantee that they’d get their jobs back when lockdown measures are lifted, Metro UK reported.

“All of us have worked so hard for Gordon Ramsay and he has just got rid of us when we needed his support the most,” chef Anca Torpuc told the Daily Mail.

She also blasted him on Facebook, saying, “I hope you sleep well at night knowing that so many people doesn’t [sic] have a job in this difficult time because of you.”

Tone-deaf Ramsay meanwhile released a video Wednesday to tease the latest episode of his YouTube series “Scrambled,” featuring WWE twins Nikki and Brie Bella.

“#Scrambled is back! And there’s double trouble in my kitchen with @thebriebella & @thenikkibella from @totalbellas!” he gushed on Instagram.

Source: Page Six