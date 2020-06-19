Konshens Remembers Brother Delus On What Would Have Been His 39th Birthday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall artiste Konshens took to Instagram on Thursday (June 18) to remember his late brother Delmark ‘Delus’ Spence who would have celebrated his 39th birthday today.

“Say happy birthday to the real Realest G. Thank you bro. Rest in Peace Delus,” said Konshen on IG as he shared a photo of himself posing beside his late brother.

“Only one sad memory of u. Everything else happy. ill keep those. #RIPDELUS,” added Konshens.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

Members of the dancehall fraternity also shared their kind messages with Skatta Burrell, Romain Virgo, Tarrus Riley and artiste manager, Romeich Major commenting on the post.

Delus died shortly after his 35th birthday in 2016.

His body was discovered in his bathroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Delus’ death was subsequently ruled as a suicide.

Source: Dancehallmag

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....