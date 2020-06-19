Konshens Remembers Brother Delus On What Would Have Been His 39th Birthday

Dancehall artiste Konshens took to Instagram on Thursday (June 18) to remember his late brother Delmark ‘Delus’ Spence who would have celebrated his 39th birthday today.

“Say happy birthday to the real Realest G. Thank you bro. Rest in Peace Delus,” said Konshen on IG as he shared a photo of himself posing beside his late brother.

“Only one sad memory of u. Everything else happy. ill keep those. #RIPDELUS,” added Konshens.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

Members of the dancehall fraternity also shared their kind messages with Skatta Burrell, Romain Virgo, Tarrus Riley and artiste manager, Romeich Major commenting on the post.

Delus died shortly after his 35th birthday in 2016.