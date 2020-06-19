Koffee And Lila Iké Lend Their Voices To RCA’s Black Sounds Beautiful Campaign

Two of dancehall’s most phenomenal new voices, Grammy award-winning Koffee and Lila Iké will be featured on a special ‘Black Sounds Beautiful’ campaign. The campaign is being run by RCA records.

The initiative by the company features music from black artistes on their labels like Alicia Keys. The website dedicated to the project features thoughts on black music from other Jamaican artistes like Protoje and Sevana.

The ‘Black Music Month 2020’ playlist will feature two of Koffee’s hits Toast and W and Forget Me by Lila Iké, which has been growing in popularity since its release.

The series will also feature Instagram, concert footage, and music videos on YouTube from artistes attached to the label for the entire month of June.

The Chairman and CEO of RCA Records Peter Edge said in recent media reports that: “My deep passion for every genre of music is my driving force as the leader of RCA. I’m honored to be working with so many talented artists that continuously embody, shape and redefine black music, 365 days of the year.”

Carolyn Williams, EVP of Marketing, RCA Records added: “We are in the business of celebrating all music, all year. Black Music Month is important because it allows us to be reminded of the contributions that black artists have and continue to make within the overall music industry.”

Toast is one of the soundtracks used for the introductory promo of the campaign on RCA’s YouTube channel. Lila Iké shared her admiration of having a chance to share the spotlight with Koffee, even saying that Koffee’s Grammy win, was her monumental black music moment. Koffee is the youngest Jamaican and first female to cop that coveted accolade.

“A monumental black music moment for me would actually be when our very own Koffee got the Grammy I thought that was amazing. Not only did she win a Grammy on her very first debut project, but she also made history being the youngest sole female artist from Jamaica to get a Grammy. Being a singer myself that made me proud and just proud of black music,” she said in a short video clip uploaded to RCA’s YouTube channel.

Koffee whose clip was uploaded last week also shared that her black music moment came when she was nominated for the Best Reggae Album Grammy with her album rapture.

“This was my very first project and I think I was the very first female and the youngest artist from Jamaica to be nominated and to eventually win the Grammy in January 2020 and I’m very grateful for that moment and therefore it’s a very monumental black music moment for myself and also for my team and my family members and my friends and my loved ones,” she said.

Source: Dancehallmag