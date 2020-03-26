Koffee’s ‘Toast’ Featured On National LIFEWTR Commercial In The US

Coming off her recent Grammy winning high, Jamaica’s eloquent songstress Koffee, continues on full steam ahead. Her hit single Toast has hit mainstream America through her collaboration with Life Water (LIFEWTR) in the form of a TV commercial. Watch it below.

The commercial is definitely another big boost to her career as its being showed on televisions across the nation.

Her crisp vocals can be heard throughout the commercial and will surely enhance her upward trajectory in Dancehall as LIFEWTR is a premium bottled-water brand made by PepsiCo Inc’s, with sales that are expected to reach US$23.9 billion by 2022.

According to LIFEWTR’s website: “We feature the captivating work of some of the boldest and most transformative artistes of today … . That’s why every few months we launch a new series of LIFEWTR bottled water focused on a unique aspect in art – putting the spotlight on three new emerging artistes.”

They offer different unique pieces of art on each new series bottle of water. They fall into eight series so far.

Koffee is now among the elite from Jamaican dancehall to have broken into the US TV commercial market. Other greats who have done it are Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Busy Signal, Sean Paul, Shaggy and Shabba to name a few.

Koffee has been making a steady breakthrough into the US market, making several cameos in the lead up to her Grammy win and after it as well. She joined the cast of MTV’s Wild N’ Out in February and was a hit. She’s also expected to perform at Coachella later this year, which was postponed to Friday, 9 October and ends on Sunday, 18 October.

Koffee, whose real name is Mikayla Simpson, also recently confirmed that she would be collaborating with Hip Hop star Kendrick Lamar on a single in the near future.

Some fans took to social media to show their love and appreciation like this fan on Twitter who said “I just heard #koffee song toast in a commercial for life water! Needless to say I’ve got like 20 bottles in my fridge rn rn.”

A few fans also commented under the video on Youtube. One said “This song is fire!!!” and another added: “One commercial I don’t mind putting on repeat!”

The single Toast has over 109 million views on YouTube.

One thing is for sure the video will continue to get more shares and Dancehall will win because thousands of new fans in the US will be exposed to the authentic sound of Dancehall from Jamaica. Watch the commercial below.

Source: Dancehallmag