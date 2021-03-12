Kishema Thompson Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-year-old Kishema Thompson of Castle Heights, Kingston 8 has been missing since Friday, February 12.

She is of brown complexion and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Thompson was last seen dressed in a yellow crop top blouse and white tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishema Thompson is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

