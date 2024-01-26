King Charles III Undergoes Prostate Treatment in London Hospital

King Charles III Undergoes Prostate Treatment: Britain’s King Charles III actively checked into a private London hospital on Friday, for scheduled treatment addressing an enlarged prostate, a procedure previously disclosed by Buckingham Palace last week. The palace confirmed that his condition is benign and, as of Friday, conveyed the monarch’s delight at the positive impact of his diagnosis on public health awareness.
The palace noted, “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.”
The king’s treatment progress is not expected to be further updated, and the duration of his hospital stay or time away from official duties remains unclear during his recovery.
Buckingham Palace, in its initial statement last week regarding the unspecified “corrective procedure,” stated, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.” The palace had announced the postponement of his public engagements for a brief period of recuperation.
Having ascended to the throne at the age of 74 last year, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has generally enjoyed good health. In 2008, he underwent the removal of a non-cancerous growth from his face, as reported by The Associated Press.
Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) notes that over one in three British men will experience some form of prostate enlargement during their lifetime. This condition is commonly associated with aging, and the NHS emphasizes that it’s not caused by cancer and does not elevate the risk of developing prostate cancer.