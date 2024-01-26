Fugitive Charged in Wife’s 1991 Murder Returns to U.S. to Face Justice

Fugitive Charged in Wife’s 1991 Murder: In a significant development, a man accused of murdering his wife over three decades ago in northern Virginia has been brought back to the United States to face murder charges, according to authorities on Monday.
Fairfax County Police officers, in a press conference on Monday, disclosed that Jose Lazaro Cruz, who had fled the country after being charged with the fatal stabbing of his wife, Ana Jurado, 24, in 1991 in West Falls Church, has now been apprehended and charged upon his return.
The grim incident unfolded when Ana Jurado was discovered “suffering from trauma to the upper body,” with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel pronouncing her dead at the scene.
During the press conference, law enforcement revealed that at the time of her tragic death, Ana Jurado had three young children.
Following the charges in 1991, Lazaro Cruz, then 24, evaded authorities by fleeing the country through the southern border with the assistance of a smuggler. He subsequently established himself in El Salvador, where at that time, extradition provisions for suspects sought by the U.S. were unavailable.
Despite the initial challenges, Virginia detectives persevered, making a significant breakthrough during a 1999 visit to El Salvador. They gathered crucial information on Lazaro Cruz’s whereabouts, laying the groundwork for an ongoing and meticulous investigation.
Lazaro Cruz’s arrest finally took place in 2022 when he attempted to enter Costa Rica. After a protracted extradition process, he has now been brought back to the U.S. and is currently held at the Fairfax County jail, awaiting trial.
Deputy Chief of Investigations Eli Cory disclosed that Lazaro Cruz had remarried, had several children, and worked as a truck driver in El Salvador. His apprehension occurred while crossing the border to Costa Rica to visit family members.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis emphasized the commitment to seeking justice, stating, “He avoided accountability for something he did nearly 33 years ago. We’ve never forgotten the family. We’ve never forgotten the seriousness of this crime. And we never stopped.”
In a visual representation, police released two images of Lazaro Cruz, one from the 1990s and another after his recent arrest. The case is expected to move forward as Lazaro Cruz awaits trial in the U.S.