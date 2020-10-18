Killed in row over clothes

A man, accused of wearing someone’s clothes left with him, has been charged
for murder of the woman who accused him.
The man has been identified has 27-year-old Francois Haughton, unemployed, of Brown’s
Lane Central Village, St Catherine. Haughton was charged with the murder of 27-year-old
Monique Curtis also of Brown’s Lane.
Reports are that about 8:40 a.m., on Sunday, July 10, a dispute developed between Curtis and
Haughton after Curtis left a suitcase of clothing items at Haughton’s house. Haughton
allegedly wore some of the clothing items without Curtis’ consent.
During the dispute, about Haughton wearing the clothes left with him, Haughton used a knife
to stab Curtis to the upper body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Haughton subsequently handed over himself and the weapon to the police. He was charged
with murder.
His court date is being finalized.