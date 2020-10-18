JC reports 98% pass English

Jamaica College (JC) is now saying that 98 percent of the boys who sat the

CSEC English Examination in July passed.

It was earlier reported that only about six percent of the nearly 300 boys had

passed English Language A in the examinations.

There was outrage and many questions asked about what happened. The

school queried the results.

Now, principal of the School Wayne Robinson is being reported as saying the

CXC has informed him that nearly 98 percent of the boys obtained a pass. He

says that’s more according to the levels he and the school community

expected.

