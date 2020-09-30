Kevin Hart And Wife Welcome Their Baby Girl

Kevin Hart is a father of four!

The 41-year-old actor and comedian’s wife Eniko gave birth to the couple’s second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart, on Tuesday, September 29, Eniko wrote on Instagram.

″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”

Baby Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.

Eniko shared her pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her baby bump, which she captioned, “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″