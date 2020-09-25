Kartel murder cases going to Privy Council

The Vybz Kartel and the three men sentenced with him for murder have been granted leave for their case to be taken to the UK Privy Council.

The four are Adijah Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel, Shaw ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John. They were convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The Court of Appeal this morning granted leave for the case to be taken to the Privy Council. The Appeal Court in Jamaica had upheld the conviction in April. Attorneys for the four appealed for leave to be granted for the case to be brought before the Privy Council.

Attorney for Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell Bert Samuels told a local radio station this morning he expects the case to be heard by the end of the year.