Kartel murder cases going to Privy Council

Kartel murder cases going to Privy Council
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Vybz Kartel and the three men sentenced with him for murder have been granted leave for their case to be taken to the UK Privy Council.

The four are Adijah Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel,   Shaw ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John. They were convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The Court of Appeal this morning granted leave for the case to be taken to the Privy Council. The Appeal Court in Jamaica had upheld the conviction in April. Attorneys for the four appealed for leave to be granted for the case to be brought before the Privy Council.

Attorney for Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell Bert Samuels told a local radio station this morning he expects the case to be heard by the end of the year.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....