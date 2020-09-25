Former Ruseas High School Dacosta Cup Player, Dies in Crash

The Hanover police are carrying out an investigation into a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Point main road, on Wednesday afternoon, and claimed the life of former football star, Warren McDonald.

Reports by the police are that about 3:15 pm, McDonald and a female companion were travelling as passengers in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, from the directions of his home in Lucea, towards the Grand Palladium Resort Hotel at Point, on the outskirts of the township.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver was in the process of proceeding up a hill when he lost control of the vehicle, which hit an embankment, and overturned on the top.

McDonald along with his female companion and the driver sustained serious injuries and were assisted to the Noel Holmes Hospital, in Lucea by passing motorists, where they were treated and admitted.

McDonald who suffered head injuries, and several broken ribs, had to undergo surgery on Thursday morning, but he never pulled through

A flood of tributes is now pouring in for McDonald, the ace footballer and former player on the Ruseas High School Dacosta Cup Squad.

McDonald played a key role in making his school top of the schoolboy chain, after helping his team to win the schoolboy title in 1989 and 1990.