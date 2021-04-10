Kardinal Offishall appointed Senior VP, A&R at Universal Music Canada

Universal Music Canada has promoted artiste and producer, Kardinal Offishall to senior VP of A&R.

In his new role, Kardinal will continue to discover, sign and develop artistes, forge new creative partnerships and provide strategic direction to drive the international success and cultural prominence of UMC’s artist roster.

In celebrating the news, he took to Twitter to pay homage to Jamaica, the island of his parents’ birth, after creating black history.

Kardinal has always embraced his Jamaican roots and has also incorporated Dancehall music into his recordings and performances.

Kardinal has become a music industry staple in the late 2000s, assisting on hit records like Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” and Akon’s “Beautiful.” He has participated early on in the careers of Rihanna, T-Pain and Sean Paul and is an ambassador for Canadian stars like Drake, Daniel Caesar and Boi-1da amongst many others.