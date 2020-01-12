Jordyn Woods’ Zebra Swimsuit Is So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Jordyn Woods is looking smoking hot in a swimsuit that’s just about containing the 22-year-old’s fierce AF curves. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner once made headlines for her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian – let’s face it, though, February 2019 is the past.

Jordyn definitely seemed on top form as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend, showcasing her slimmed-down, curvy frame in a zebra-print swimsuit that somehow managed to get tinier as you swiped right.

You can see both of Jordyn’s snaps below.

200,000 Likes In 45 Minutes

Jordyn Woods in a zebra swimsuit

The photos showed Jordyn posing in a zen-like setting and in front of a potted plant. The SECNDNTURE founder was flaunting her insane curves in a halterneck and high-cut one-piece, with attractive string details at the waist doing wonders for the star’s hips.

Jordyn posed facing the camera for her first photo, taking on a sexier and more revealing route in the second snap – this one left nothing to the imagination.

The post has generated an immense response – it had clocked over 200,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.

‘Check Yo DM’: Instagram Is Thirsting Over Them Like There’s No Tomorrow

Jordyn Woods in a zebra swimsuit

Instagram literally can’t take the heat.

“Check yo dm,” one fan wrote.

“WOW!!! You are not playing fair,” another joked.

“Can you DM” came from another keen fan.

The post also didn’t take long to garner a like from a celebrity face who has proven pretty prominent on Woods’ social media of late. “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion left Jordyn a like – and Megan knows her teeny tiny bathing suits. In fact, the 24-year-old wore one with Jordyn as they posed for a revealing joint bikini snap in 2019.

This Girl’s Career Is No Joke – Here’s What She’s Done Since The Scandal

Jordyn Woods with red hair, Jordyn in a bikini

While celebrity cheating scandals tend to leave a permanent dark stain, Jordyn seems to have come out on top.

Kicked out of the KarJenner circle she may be, but the girl who once came as little more than Kylie Jenner’s side-kick is now a standalone celeb.

Jordyn’s SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line accompanies her Eylure lash line. 2019 saw Woods appear on VHI1’s “Hip-Hop Squares,” launch a clothing collab with BooHoo, travel to the U.K. and Africa, plus prep for her latest endeavour – Jordyn has launched a fitness plan, FrstPlace. The model is also set to star in new BET movie, Sacrifice.

Passed The Lie Detector Asking If She Slept With Tristan Thompson

While February 2019 brought Jordyn’s cheating admission on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” it was still lacking the ultimate proof – Jordyn had claimed she kissed the NBA player, but no more.

Jordyn finally took a lie detector test in December 2019. Woods was asked if she slept with Khloe’s baby daddy. Her “no” response proved to be the truth.

Vibes may still be frosty between Jordyn and 35-year-old Khloe, but for Jordyn (and her slamming swimsuit body), things are definitely looking up.