Jordan Allen Needs Your Help

A 13-year-old Jordan Allen is suffering from scoliosis and is in dire need of surgery. His mother, Doreen Allen of New Hall in Mandeville, Manchester, said the surgery will cost her $1 million, and is to be performed at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

Allen said she first noticed a lump in Jordan’s back when he was four years old. She took him to the doctor and he was diagnosed with scoliosis. He has to use a wheelchair and he does not go to school.

He use to go to school, however, it would be in the case where someone would be able to take him to the restroom. Doreen states that Jordan has a strong passion to go to school, but, knowing she does not have the resources to facilitate this breaks her heart.

The estimated cost for the surgery is $1 million. This amount would cover pins and other supplies that will be required for the surgery. Doreen is staying that is unable to come up with the first penny. She said that her son’s condition has caused financial strains on the family as she had to discontinue her job as a shopkeeper to care for him.

A Mandeville-based charity organisation founded by Karsea McLarty hosted an initiative to help fund Jordan’s medical fees and has launched a GoFundMe to support the cause.

Persons who wish to assist may contact Jordan’s mother at (876)510-4689 or donate to his GoFundMe account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-help-jordan-walk-again?