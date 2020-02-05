Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz Defeated St. Kitts And Nevis

EDINBURG, Texas – Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz were victorious on Tuesday night match against St. Kitts and Nevis 7-0, but failed to advanced to the next round of Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers campaign in their final Group B contest at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas, U.S.A.

Jamaicans scored a first goal from captain Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw in 38th in first half and 57th in second half and Kyla McCoy in 70th and 85th, both in second half while their opponents struggle to score a goal in entire match.

Other scorers were Tiffany Cameron, 40th in first half, Havana Solaun, 51st in second half, and Trudi Carter, 67th, also in second half.

The Reggae Girlz concluded in Olympic Qualifying as they are placed third in the group on three points behind Canada who ended with highest with nine points after blanking Mexico 2-0 earlier in the evening.

Mexico placed second with six points and will advance to another round along with Canada in Friday’s semi-finals.

St Kitts and Nevis will go home with no point.

Canada will face runners-up of Group A Costa Rica in semifinal one, while Mexico will clash against hosts and world champions United States, who finished first in Group A.

The winners of both semifinals will qualify to participate in Tokyo Olympics later this year and will also play against each other on the confederation’s final on Sunday.

Both semifinals and final will be played in Carson, California.

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz Defeated St. Kitts And Nevis
