Boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested for ‘battering’ ex in shocking video

Lightweight boxing champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis is facing charges in Florida for forcefully grabbing his ex-girlfriend at a charity basketball game in Miami, police said.

Davis, 25, surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday after video surfaced on Twitter Saturday showing the undefeated southpaw getting physical with an ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game at the University of Miami, police said.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on February 1, 2020, the above-pictured subject was observed battering his former girlfriend [and the mother of his child],” police said in a statement.

Footage of the altercation shows Davis — who has been charged with simple battery domestic violence — aggressively approaching the victim as she sat before yanking her to her feet by her throat. He then forcibly led the woman out of the arena, video shows.

The incident left the woman, who has not been identified, with injuries to her lip and jaw, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Charges were filed after investigators reviewed the 14-second video and met with both the victim and Davis, a police spokeswoman told the newspaper.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Davis acknowledged that he was “aggressive” with the woman but denied striking her.

“I never once hit her,” Davis wrote. “Yea I was aggressive and told her come on … That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

Davis, who has more than 2.1 million Instagram followers, has since deleted all posts from his account.

The Baltimore native has amassed a 23-0 record — including 22 knockouts — en route to winning the World Boxing Association lightweight title on Dec. 29 in Atlanta with a 12th-round knockout of Yuriorkis Gamboa. The super featherweight champ has also drawn comparisons to heavyweight great Mike Tyson due to his raw punching power and undeniable fan appeal.

A spokesman for Premier Boxing Champions, which manages Davis, declined to comment on his arrest, ESPN reports.

“It looks like it’s a legal matter,” spokesman Tim Smith said. “We don’t comment on legal matters.”

 

Source: New York Post

