Jamaica Observes ‘Right To Know Week’ From September 27 To October 1

A slew of activities has been planned for Access to Information ‘Right to Know Week’, which will be observed from September 27 to October 1 under the theme ‘The Right to Know – Building Back Better with Access to Information’. .

Being spearheaded by the Access to Information Unit (AIU) in partnership with the United Nations (UN) in Jamaica, the week will focus on promoting the Access to Information Act, Senior Director in the AIU, Damion Cox, told JIS News.

Emphasis will be placed on how the law empowers citizens to make informed decisions to participate more in democracy and national decision-making, and its importance as a mechanism of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

In outlining the week’s activities, Mr. Cox said that on September 27, public authorities, such as the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that are subject to the Access to Information Act 2002, will host information and promotional activities targeted towards both their internal customers and external customers.

On September 28, which will be observed as the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), Jamaica will participate in the Second Annual Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility global conference.

The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica is one of several partners collaborating with UNESCO’s Information For All Programme to make this virtual event possible. The public may participate by visiting www.i-c-i-e.org.

Activities continue with a panel discussion on Wednesday, September 29, with Minister of Education, Youth, and Information (MoEYI), Hon. Fayval Williams, and UN Resident Coordinator in Jamaica, Garry Conille, expected to deliver remarks.

This panel discussion will focus on Access to Information, Climate Change and the Environment and will be live streamed on the Ministry and AIU’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. The panel will include representatives from the Government of Jamaica, Civil Society and Youth.

On September 30, Minister of State in the MoEYI, Hon. Robert Morgan, will host an Access to Information Civil Society and Media Stakeholders forum to discuss information issues.

The week’s activities will conclude on Friday, October 1, with a ‘Conversation’ on the importance of Access to Information Laws and implementation, to build back strong institutions for public growth and sustainable development.

This event will be hosted by State Minister Morgan and will be livestreamed on MoEYI and AIU’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

This is the 19th year of observing Right to Know Week.

“We recognise that the public access to information is critical to building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels,” said Mr. Cox.