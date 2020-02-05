Jakobi Wilburn, Son of the Rapper, Future Son Facing Heavy Charges for Gang Crimes

Future’s 17-year-old son, Jakobi Wilburn is facing heavy charges for gang crimes.

Jakobi Wilburn arrested in late January and taken to police department along with other gangsters will now face possible 20 years behind bars for gang activities. He will be charged for involvement in criminal gang activity, criminal trespass, and altered ID of a deadly weapon (firearm).

If the 17-year-old was held in a different state, he might have had a better chance, however, Georgia’s laws dictate that a 17-year-old can be charged as an adult. This means that he will be charged as an adult and be convicted.

While Future is still battling with his baby mamas in court. It is Jakobi’s first time in trouble with the law, and plans are in place for him to have a lawyer. He was first involved in courthouse drama when his mom, Jessica White, sued Future back in 2012 for child support.

The Rapper, Future’s son, Jakobi is booked to face the judge in court soon.

Future started his year with a new romance with Lori Harvey. They both celebrated her birthday in Jamaica and were in Miami last weekend for Super Bowl weekend.