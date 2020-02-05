Jakobi Wilburn, Son of the Rapper, Future Son Facing Heavy Charges for Gang Crimes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Future’s 17-year-old son, Jakobi Wilburn is facing heavy charges for gang crimes.

Jakobi Wilburn arrested in late January and taken to police department along with other gangsters will now face possible 20 years behind bars for gang activities. He will be charged for involvement in criminal gang activity, criminal trespass, and altered ID of a deadly weapon (firearm).

If the 17-year-old was held in a different state, he might have had a better chance, however, Georgia’s laws dictate that a 17-year-old can be charged as an adult. This means that he will be charged as an adult and be convicted.

While Future is still battling with his baby mamas in court. It is Jakobi’s first time in trouble with the law, and plans are in place for him to have a lawyer. He was first involved in courthouse drama when his mom, Jessica White, sued Future back in 2012 for child support.

The Rapper, Future’s son, Jakobi is booked to face the judge in court soon.

Future started his year with a new romance with Lori Harvey. They both celebrated her birthday in Jamaica and were in Miami last weekend for Super Bowl weekend.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Mariah Carey claims ex-assistant destroyed evidence in singer’s lawsuit
Mariah Carey claims ex-assistant destroyed evidence in singer’s lawsuit
Selena Gomez launching Rare Beauty makeup line
Selena Gomez launching Rare Beauty makeup line
Jay-Z gives explanation for sitting during Super Bowl national anthem
Jay-Z gives explanation for sitting during Super Bowl national anthem
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz Defeated St. Kitts And Nevis
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz Defeated St. Kitts And Nevis
Boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested for ‘battering’ ex in shocking video
Boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested for ‘battering’ ex in shocking video
Kevin Hart discusses life after car crash: ‘I want to be better than before’
Kevin Hart discusses life after car crash: ‘I want to be better than before’
Rudyard Spencer Tenders His Resignation as MP
Rudyard Spencer Tenders His Resignation as MP
Chinese baby tests positive for coronavirus 30 hours after birth
Chinese baby tests positive for coronavirus 30 hours after birth
Jakobi Wilburn, Son of the Rapper, Future Son Facing Heavy Charges for Gang Crimes
Jakobi Wilburn, Son of the Rapper, Future Son Facing Heavy Charges for Gang Crimes

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....