Step-Father Charged With Murder of 8-Year-Old Step-Son

Accused stepfather offers to pay funeral expenses for murdered boy, says mom
Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): The Elleston Road Police in Kingston say they have now laid criminal charges against a man who was held in the parish of Trelawny last Saturday morning, after he reportedly murdered his eight-year-old step-son in Burmouth Gardens, in Kingston 2, on Tuesday, January 21.

The 40-year-old accused who goes by the names ” Phillip Williams”, “Phillip Rose”, ” Rochester Rose” and “Ochester Rose” was charged on Tuesday, February 4, with the murder of 8-year-old Galen Buchanan, of a Spanish Town Road address in Kingston.

Reports by the police are that relatives of the small boy reported him missing on Tuesday, January 21, about 5; 00 p.m.

A search was launched for him which proved futile, then on Thursday about 3:15 p.m, residents stumbled upon his body at a section in Royal Harbour in Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the child was discovered lying in bushes with wounds to his body and his hand bound behind his back.

Rose who was arrested by the Trelawny police at a location in the parish on Saturday, January 25, is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, February 11.

