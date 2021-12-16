Jah Vinci tops YouTube Streams with Virgin Single

Virgin by dancehall artiste, Jah Vinci has accumulated the most streams on YouTube for 2021.

This, following its release in December 2020. Virgin amassed over 14 million views on the platform, above a number of other hits.

Virgin forms part of his 7-track EP which he released last December.

Tracks such as Basic, Eye Of the Storm and Grave yard Architect are featured on the project. Jah Vinci is now gearing up to release the follow-up project entitled Passion, this Friday.

