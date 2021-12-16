Megan told to “Dance” before shooting, Court Hearing reveals

A U.S Court heard today (Dec. 15) that rapper Tory Lanez told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance” before allegedly shooting at her feet.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting Megan after a party in the Hollywood Hills on 12 July 2020.

Rapper Megan, 26, and Tory, 29, got into an argument while driving away from the event hosted by Kylie Jenner, news agency AFP reported.

Tory denies assault with a gun and carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle.

Reports are that the singer told police she was “bleeding profusely” from her feet and that she fell to the ground and crawled to a nearby driveway, AFP reported.

The Court heard that Tory then “emphatically apologised for what he did” and offered to drive her home, with the rapper later telling officers he had offered her money to not say anything about the shooting.

