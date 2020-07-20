Jada Kingdom Shares New Song ‘WiN’: Listen

Looking for a soft, melodic, yet motivational song? Then check out Jada Kingdom’s latest single WiN. Listen below.

On Sunday, the Dancehall artiste introduced her song to her Twitter fans by saying, “the essence of Dancehall, of Jamaican music, is articulating the struggle, reacting to situations, to what goes on around us and to us. To inspire us all, no matter the struggle, to WiN.”

WiN speaks to having faith, trying, and honing the indomitable spirit of winning. “Pray everytime me fail caz God always ah listen, one day I have to win, that’s why mi try again.” she sings.

Kingdom uses this song to highlight several financial problems that the typical listener might be able to relate to, including issues such as working for minimum wage and finding it difficult to pay bills. Despite this and the jeers of naysayers, she sings that she is still determined to conquer the odds and win. “Just a ghetto girl from the East with a dream, a shoot fi di top and me go bring e wull team.”

Her song also explains the strategy she uses to stay positive, which is prayer. She used this medium to also encourage her fans to try again in order to win. “We haffi try again, caz we affi win win win.”

This song has gotten her fans touting praises, as it has accomplished its objective in motivating and inspiring persons to endure.

“This hit me real hard,cause a bay fight mi a get especially from mi so call family members them, if it wasn’t for my Bible and all mi prayer’s to God almighty they would have over throw me already. mi affi try and try again God really answers prayer’s, Big tune jada, mi love it,” said one listener.

“I can really relate!!!!!! Goose bumps tek ova me body All ladies who want fi win”, added another. “I cried sooo much listening to this. I feel overwhelmed! but i know I’ll win.”

Jada Kingdom rose to prominence in 2016 as a swimwear model. A year later, on July 21, 2017, she dropped her first officially released song entitled Love Situations. Other notable songs by Jada are Banana, Wull On, Waste Man, and One Time.

Listen to WiN below.

Source: Dancehallmag