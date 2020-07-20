William Knibbs – new National Golf Champion

William Knibbs copped his first national championship on Sunday at the Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay. He was the

only golfer to post an under par score over the three days of competition. He shot one under par 71 on the final day for a

combined score of 218 after shooting 73 and 74 previously. He shared the lead on day one (with Sebert Walker and Rocco

Lopez) but was relegated to third on the second day and put in an outstanding performance on the third day to be crowned the

champion.

He was pleased with his performance. “It is my first time winning the national championship. The last three years I came

second, twice in a play-off and once by one shot. When asked “How does it feel to be national champion? He said “great, its

beyond anything in my wildest dreams.”

His description of the playing conditions were “it was very hot, very humid but it was windy at the same time. The person who

made the least mistakes ended in a place to win so I am just lucky that I was this person.”

Last year’s winner Justin Burrowes, ended the championship tied for second with day one shared leader and day two

sole leader Sebert Walker Jr. They both ended with overall scores of 222 each.

Burrowes said “today it wasn’t the best result but I gave it my best shot so I can’t really complain. The conditions were pretty

tough today. It was very hot. It was pretty windy at times and I just couldn’t get it going on the greens. My putting wasn’t so

great so its hard to really shoot a good score if you are not making much puts. William Knibbs played really well in the end and I

am just happy for him to be honest.” Burrowes shot 76 on the final day.

Sebert Walker Jr. sent down his best performance to date at the senior level. He led by one shot at the half way mark on the final

day but had three bogeys on the back nine for a score of 77. He summed up his performance when he said “today’s performance

wasn’t the best. I had a solid day again similar to my first two days however I couldn’t quite get anything going at all. I needed

to make more birdies just like over the first two days but trying and things were quite getting going. It was a little tougher day

and not having those birdies to help with the bogeys it really escalated the score. It was s solid performance none-the-less. I am

still proud of how I played. I am not quite happy with the finish but proud of how I played. It was a good tournament overall.”

Day one joint leader Rocco lopez was just one stroke behind in 4 th position on 223. He shot 75 on the final day.

Former national champion Sean Morris who played with an injured finger, shot 80 and posted a three-day total score

of 229. The other challenger was Mark Newnham who closed the tournament on 233, shot 79 on Sunday.

The Men & Men Senior category – 7-12 handicap, went to Kemar Brown – 234 (77). Shamar Wilson – 237 (80)

was second while Tommy Lee -245 (80) copped the third spot.

The two-day aspect of the championship went to: Emily Mayne (162) in the Ladies section over Michelle Hamilton

(177). The top three in the Men Super Senior category were Opton Marshall 172, Howard McKenzie 193 and

Linval Freeman 197.

The juniors were also on the course. The Boys 14-15 saw Aman Dhiman 154 winning over Trey Williams 171 and

Noah Azan 176. The two golfers in the Boys 11-13 section were Ryan Lue 180 amd Aaron Ghosh 182.

There were two girls in the 11-13 category: Mattea Issa 182 and Annoushka Khatri 198.