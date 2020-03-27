Jada Kingdom Premiers New Single ‘Warning’: Listen

Popular Jamaican songstress, Jada Kingdom lovingly known to fans as ‘Mumma Heavy’ premiered a brand new single titled Warning on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The track has been released on popular streaming platform YouTube and has since then received over 40,000 views, in just less than 24hrs.

The style and flow of song which has elicited the approval of fans and is being hailed as a soul food which models the harsh reality of life- bad mind company and friends. The self-reflection song adds a new wrinkle to her previously released songs, imploring listeners to be careful of those around them.

Fans have since then turned their attention to the almost 3-minute long song and seem to can’t get enough of it. As proven consistently, Jada has proven not only to be an eye candy, but also a force to be reckoned with in the music and entertainment industry, constantly bringing social issues to the forefront of her music.

When you dissect the lyrics of the song, this can be proven as an issue that many people encounter throughout their interactions with others dishonestly and lack of loyalty.

Since the premiere on YouTube fans have since then flooded the comment section showcasing their delight for the new release.

“Jada yuh neva fail mi,” one user commented

“One of the best Jamaican female artistes. Her music is like soul food,”another said

“My artiste never disappoints. I said what I said,” a fan said.

Source: Dancehallmag